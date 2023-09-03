JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

ChargePoint stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,111 shares of company stock worth $7,091,477. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

