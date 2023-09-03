JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $80.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

