JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,903,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

