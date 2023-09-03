Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.09 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,907,089 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.21) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
