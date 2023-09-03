Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

KMDA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.16 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

