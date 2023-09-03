Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.41. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

