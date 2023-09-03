Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after buying an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,903,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,137,000 after buying an additional 960,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

KDP opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

