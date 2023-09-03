Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,692.21

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and approximately $14,692.21 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

