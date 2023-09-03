Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and $998,254.76 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00095568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00048724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

