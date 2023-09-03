KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

KONE Oyj Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

