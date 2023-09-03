Kubient (KBNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, September 4th.

Kubient Stock Performance

Shares of KBNT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Kubient has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Get Kubient alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kubient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kubient during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.