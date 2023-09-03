Kujira (KUJI) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and $156,888.72 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.6429061 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $190,885.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

