L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

