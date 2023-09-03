L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,046 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,498,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $593,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

