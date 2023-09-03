L2 Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 254.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. 1,583,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

