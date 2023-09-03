L2 Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 1.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NetApp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.60. 2,306,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,425. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock worth $1,490,302 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

