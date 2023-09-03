L2 Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,596. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

