L2 Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

CHKP traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 667,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,670. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

