L2 Asset Management LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.58. 1,454,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.