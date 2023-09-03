L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Moderna comprises about 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,149,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,537 shares of company stock worth $37,674,074 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

