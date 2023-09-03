L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,866. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

