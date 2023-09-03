L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.7 %

CHDN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.12. 211,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

