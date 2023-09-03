L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 557,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $163.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

