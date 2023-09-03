L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. 14,843,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $454.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

