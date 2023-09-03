L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 184.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.40. 1,201,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day moving average is $333.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.