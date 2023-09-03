L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 293.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.86. The stock had a trading volume of 388,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.15. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

