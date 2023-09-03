L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 11,193 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,109. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

