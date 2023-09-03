L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 5,291 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 1.0% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. 4,548,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,377. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

