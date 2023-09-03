L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Trimmed by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.26. The company had a trading volume of 919,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,559. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.