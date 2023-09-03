Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Fine Capital Partners L.P.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,903 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up about 1.2% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.32.

LILAK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

