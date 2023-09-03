Lisk Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002706 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $100.02 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002668 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002261 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001538 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001113 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.