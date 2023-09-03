Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.11

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.67 million and $126.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,777,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,750,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00362549 USD and is up 20.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $117.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
