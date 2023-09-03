Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,105,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,720,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

