loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

loanDepot Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.50. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.78 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,443.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $100,762.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at $819,132.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,274,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,848 shares of company stock valued at $467,238. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 603,162 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in loanDepot by 444.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 97,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

