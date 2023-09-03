loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIFree Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

loanDepot Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.50. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.78 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,443.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $100,762.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at $819,132.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,274,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,848 shares of company stock valued at $467,238. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 603,162 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in loanDepot by 444.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 97,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

