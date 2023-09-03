Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 4,917.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,832 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,010 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

