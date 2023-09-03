Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LYRA stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.09.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 4,917.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lyra Therapeutics
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.