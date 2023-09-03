Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $322.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3,477.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.