Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MMP

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.