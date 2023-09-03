MAGIC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.30 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. MAGIC has a total market cap of $114.51 million and $14.30 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,751,813 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

