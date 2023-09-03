MagnetGold (MTG) Price Up 3.7% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. MagnetGold has a market cap of $68.43 million and $11,064.88 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

