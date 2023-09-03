MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MakeMyTrip

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89 and a beta of 1.24.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.