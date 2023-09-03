Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.