Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,880.35 or 1.00033751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.