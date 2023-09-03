Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 6,120 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 227.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

