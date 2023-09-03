Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,037,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,466 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Get Our Latest Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.