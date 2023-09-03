Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 15,086 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,059,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 132,592 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

