Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 201 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,255,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stepan by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SCL opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Stepan has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

