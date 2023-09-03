Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 701 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of PC Connection worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $53.80 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,071,758.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,810 shares of company stock worth $1,775,512. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

