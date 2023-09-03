Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 49.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,466 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 961,084 shares of company stock valued at $24,996,257. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

