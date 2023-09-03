Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MEI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.04. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

