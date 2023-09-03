Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.34% of First Financial worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Financial by 135.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

